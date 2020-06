Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled waterfront single family home close to downtown and the I95 for an easy commute. This lovely home offers an open layout with vaulted ceilings in the living areas. The kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, granite and stainless. Marble flooring throughout plus 2 renovated baths. Light and bright florida room in the rear overlooking the water. Good sized yard. Mostly impact glass. Interior laundry. Bring your small boat and enjoy an evening boat ride on the New River.