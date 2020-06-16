All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:08 PM

443 NE 1st Ave

443 Northeast 1st Avenue · (954) 326-1811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
In the Heart of Flagler Village, this 700 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom has just been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances, new bathroom tile and fixtures, new interior/exterior doors. This property is two blocks from Brightline Train station. It is in walking distance from FAT Village. Take a scooter up to the monthly Art Walk. Park right in front of your unit. New washer and dryer on premise. Gas hot water heater and stove to keep the electric bill low. Roof replaced two years ago. New Washer Dryer App operated installed on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 NE 1st Ave have any available units?
443 NE 1st Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 NE 1st Ave have?
Some of 443 NE 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 NE 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
443 NE 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 NE 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 443 NE 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 443 NE 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 443 NE 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 443 NE 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 NE 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 NE 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 443 NE 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 443 NE 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 443 NE 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 443 NE 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 NE 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
