443 NE 1st Ave

In the Heart of Flagler Village, this 700 sq ft one bedroom one bathroom has just been completely renovated with new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances, new bathroom tile and fixtures, new interior/exterior doors. This property is two blocks from Brightline Train station. It is in walking distance from FAT Village. Take a scooter up to the monthly Art Walk. Park right in front of your unit. New washer and dryer on premise. Gas hot water heater and stove to keep the electric bill low. Roof replaced two years ago. New Washer Dryer App operated installed on site.