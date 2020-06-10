425 SE 26th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Walk to the beach and the restaurants from this desirable Las Olas Isles waterfront home in the Idlewyld community. 75ft waterfront renovated home in 2011 on a wide, deep water canal that can accommodate a boat up to 65 ft with a 30ft beam. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges less than 20 minutes to the ocean. The only community in the Las Olas Isles with a security gate and nightly security patrol. Huge back yard with new pavers, built in gas grill and covered areas that make for great entertaining. A true family home away from home, perfect for boaters, beach-goers and those who enjoy the walkable lifestyle. This home comes tastefully furnished by an interior designer with exception of master bedroom. Also available for sale.