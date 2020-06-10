All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
425 SE 26th Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:11 PM

425 SE 26th Ave

425 Southeast 26th Avenue · (786) 469-9594
Location

425 Southeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Idlewyld

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Walk to the beach and the restaurants from this desirable Las Olas Isles waterfront home in the Idlewyld community. 75ft waterfront renovated home in 2011 on a wide, deep water canal that can accommodate a boat up to 65 ft with a 30ft beam. Direct ocean access with no fixed bridges less than 20 minutes to the ocean. The only community in the Las Olas Isles with a security gate and nightly security patrol. Huge back yard with new pavers, built in gas grill and covered areas that make for great entertaining. A true family home away from home, perfect for boaters, beach-goers and those who enjoy the walkable lifestyle. This home comes tastefully furnished by an interior designer with exception of master bedroom. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 SE 26th Ave have any available units?
425 SE 26th Ave has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 SE 26th Ave have?
Some of 425 SE 26th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 SE 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
425 SE 26th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 SE 26th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 425 SE 26th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 425 SE 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 425 SE 26th Ave does offer parking.
Does 425 SE 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 SE 26th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 SE 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 425 SE 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 425 SE 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 425 SE 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 425 SE 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 SE 26th Ave has units with dishwashers.
