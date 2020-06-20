All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
411 NE 6th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

411 NE 6th St

411 NE 6th St · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1687 · Avail. now

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building! - Property Id: 289427

Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building!

Museums, Theaters, Art Galleries, Fine Dining, Parks and Beaches - a true mosaic of all SoFlo has to offer in this neighborhood!
Rent: $1,687
Square Feet: 430
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Eaf

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289427
Property Id 289427

(RLNE5815468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 NE 6th St have any available units?
411 NE 6th St has a unit available for $1,687 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 411 NE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
411 NE 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 NE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 NE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 411 NE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 411 NE 6th St does offer parking.
Does 411 NE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 NE 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 NE 6th St have a pool?
No, 411 NE 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 411 NE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 411 NE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 NE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 NE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 NE 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 NE 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
