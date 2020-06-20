411 NE 6th St

Amenities
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building! - Property Id: 289427
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Brand New Building!
Museums, Theaters, Art Galleries, Fine Dining, Parks and Beaches - a true mosaic of all SoFlo has to offer in this neighborhood!
Rent: $1,687
Square Feet: 430
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Eaf
TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!
- No Realtor Inquiries -
Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289427
Property Id 289427
(RLNE5815468)