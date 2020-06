Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

ELEVATED LIFESTYLE IN A ONE OF A KIND 1 BEDROOM LOFT FEATURING A HUGE TERRACE WHICH MAKES THIS DOWNTOWN MID RISE CONDO FEEL LIKE YOUR OWN PRIVATE GETAWAY. THE FLOW FROM THE LUXURIOUS INDOOR SPACE TO THE IMPRESSIVE OUTDOORS IS SEAMLESS AND TRULY LENDS ITSELF TO A UNIQUE LIVING SITUATION. YOU WILL FIND HIGH CEILINGS WITH EXPOSED DUCT WORK AND A BEAUTIFUL GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE. A PERFECT BLEND OF MATERIALS WITH CONCRETE WALLS AND WOOD FLOORING, BEAUTIFUL DRAPERY AND STUNNING FIXTURES. REMODELED BATHROOM AND WONDERFUL BUILT INS. STEPS (LITERALLY) TO THE POOL DECK . THIS UNIT IS SIMPLY PERFECT IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL LIFESTYLE DOWNTOWN FORT LAUDERDALE. BTW WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT