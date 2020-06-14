All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:09 PM

3800 Galt Ocean Dr

3800 Galt Ocean Drive · (954) 233-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Amazing annual or 90 day+ short term rental on Galt Ocean Mile in the beach front Galt Ocean Club- walking distance to restaurants, Winn-Dixie, CVS! Large bright modern one bedroom, one bath + dressing area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile, new carpet in bedroom, balcony with beautiful intracoastal sunset views, lots of closets. New furniture, large TV's, Beach front pool, private beach with chairs and umbrellas, newly renovated community room, gym, security guards, plenty of visitor parking. Laundry and trash same floor near unit. Less than 6 month rental subject to Broward + FL short term taxes. Just bring your bathing suit and make this your beach oasis today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have any available units?
3800 Galt Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3800 Galt Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Galt Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Galt Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Galt Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Galt Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Galt Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
