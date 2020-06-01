3321 NE 16th St

Amenities

Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed. See reviews on Homeaway. Gourmet Kitchen, Viking Appliances, Full Wet bar w icemaker and refrigerator. Larger than others nearby 3,000 sq feet under air. Master suite is like a spa... Fully stocked w luxury linens and all the gourmet utensils and small electrics. One bedroom main floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Full bath w walk in shower on first floor. Laundry Room etc. 300 feet to the sand. 2 car garage can be available for more than 3 month rentals. Flexible on length of stay.... great for long term stays as well. OWNER AGENT