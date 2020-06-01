All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:28 PM

3321 NE 16th St

3321 Northeast 16th Court · (954) 873-9701
Location

3321 Northeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Birch Park - Finger Streets

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed. See reviews on Homeaway. Gourmet Kitchen, Viking Appliances, Full Wet bar w icemaker and refrigerator. Larger than others nearby 3,000 sq feet under air. Master suite is like a spa... Fully stocked w luxury linens and all the gourmet utensils and small electrics. One bedroom main floor, 3 bedrooms upstairs. Full bath w walk in shower on first floor. Laundry Room etc. 300 feet to the sand. 2 car garage can be available for more than 3 month rentals. Flexible on length of stay.... great for long term stays as well. OWNER AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 NE 16th St have any available units?
3321 NE 16th St has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 NE 16th St have?
Some of 3321 NE 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 NE 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
3321 NE 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 NE 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 3321 NE 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3321 NE 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 3321 NE 16th St does offer parking.
Does 3321 NE 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3321 NE 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 NE 16th St have a pool?
Yes, 3321 NE 16th St has a pool.
Does 3321 NE 16th St have accessible units?
No, 3321 NE 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 NE 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 NE 16th St has units with dishwashers.
