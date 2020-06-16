All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
315 NE 3rd Ave.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:24 AM

315 NE 3rd Ave

315 Northeast 3rd Avenue · (954) 882-6764
Location

315 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Strada 315 Condo: Downtown Ft. Lauderdale, fabulous location & amazing skyline city views.Gourmet granite kitchen, 9' ceilings, marble bath, seamless glass shower, walk in closet, motorized window treatment, 206 Sq Ft balcony, One assigned covered parking space, assigned storage space. 24 hour front desk services, fitness center, heated pool, hot tub club room, Internet, Directv, & water included. 15 minutes to FLL international airport. Walk to Las Olas, shops, restaurants.
NO Pets allowed with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 315 NE 3rd Ave have any available units?
315 NE 3rd Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 NE 3rd Ave have?
Some of 315 NE 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 NE 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 NE 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 NE 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 315 NE 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 315 NE 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 NE 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 315 NE 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 NE 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 NE 3rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 315 NE 3rd Ave has a pool.
Does 315 NE 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 315 NE 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 315 NE 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 NE 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

