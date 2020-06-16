315 NE 3rd Ave.

Amenities
Strada 315 Condo: Downtown Ft. Lauderdale, fabulous location & amazing skyline city views.Gourmet granite kitchen, 9' ceilings, marble bath, seamless glass shower, walk in closet, motorized window treatment, 206 Sq Ft balcony, One assigned covered parking space, assigned storage space. 24 hour front desk services, fitness center, heated pool, hot tub club room, Internet, Directv, & water included. 15 minutes to FLL international airport. Walk to Las Olas, shops, restaurants.
NO Pets allowed with this unit.