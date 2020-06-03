3100 NE 47th Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool elevator fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED INTERCOASTAL CONDO! $200,000 in renovations w/ high-end materials, partial furniture, and appliances. Beautiful heated pool on the water & dockage is available for boats up to 50'. This unit features 2 large balconies, a fireplace, 6 TV's, a large commercial size refrigerator, lots of closet space, a Sonos stereo system, a security alarm, a complete bar, incredible new bathrooms, a semi-private elevator to the unit, exterior storage room.Owner will consider for lease/option purchase. NO SEASONAL RENTALS ! Available July 1 2020.