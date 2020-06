Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Incredible opportunity to live in one of the most exclusive addresses in Fort Lauderdale! This oversized open 3/2.5 oceanfront condo boasts one of the most spectacular unobstructed views of the ocean you will find anywhere! The third bedroom was opened up to give you the open floor plan that every person wants. This condo includes over 700 sq ft of balconies, shining Travertine marble throughout and stunning ocean views from the kitchen, master bed & bath and the dining room. Available for annual rental only. Hurry this unit won't last!