3035 RIOMAR ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Fort Lauderdale Beach awaits you! This fully furnished and equipped 4-story townhouse with private elevator is 1.5 blocks from the sand and sits amidst trendy hotels, shops and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 4th floor flex space featuring 4 full size Murphy beds, this vacation rental can accommodate a large or multiple families. Several living/gathering areas, rooftop terrace/BBQ, great open kitchen, community pool, 2 car garage.. the list goes on. Rent monthly $8000 in Season,$6000 off Season. 13% tax applies on top of rental rate.