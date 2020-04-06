All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:18 AM

3035 RIOMAR ST

3035 Riomar Street · (954) 357-2298
Location

3035 Riomar Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Fort Lauderdale Beach awaits you! This fully furnished and equipped 4-story townhouse with private elevator is 1.5 blocks from the sand and sits amidst trendy hotels, shops and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with 4th floor flex space featuring 4 full size Murphy beds, this vacation rental can accommodate a large or multiple families. Several living/gathering areas, rooftop terrace/BBQ, great open kitchen, community pool, 2 car garage.. the list goes on. Rent monthly $8000 in Season,$6000 off Season. 13% tax applies on top of rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 RIOMAR ST have any available units?
3035 RIOMAR ST has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 RIOMAR ST have?
Some of 3035 RIOMAR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 RIOMAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
3035 RIOMAR ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 RIOMAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 3035 RIOMAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3035 RIOMAR ST offer parking?
Yes, 3035 RIOMAR ST does offer parking.
Does 3035 RIOMAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 RIOMAR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 RIOMAR ST have a pool?
Yes, 3035 RIOMAR ST has a pool.
Does 3035 RIOMAR ST have accessible units?
No, 3035 RIOMAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 RIOMAR ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 RIOMAR ST has units with dishwashers.
