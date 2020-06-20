3020 Seville St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Live on Ft. Lauderdale Beach in turnkey furnished studio! Unit is modern and fully renovated. Features small kitchenette area that includes refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and King size bed. Steps from the beach, restaurants, shopping, hotels, water taxi and Las Olas Blvd. Rent includes Utilities, TV Cable, WIFI Internet, parking for one car and pool access at sister property. Available for seasonal rental upon request. 1 and 2 Bedroom units also available within building for rent.