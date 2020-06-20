All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 3020 Seville St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
3020 Seville St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:50 AM

3020 Seville St

3020 Seville Street · (954) 817-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3020 Seville Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Live on Ft. Lauderdale Beach in turnkey furnished studio! Unit is modern and fully renovated. Features small kitchenette area that includes refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker and King size bed. Steps from the beach, restaurants, shopping, hotels, water taxi and Las Olas Blvd. Rent includes Utilities, TV Cable, WIFI Internet, parking for one car and pool access at sister property. Available for seasonal rental upon request. 1 and 2 Bedroom units also available within building for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Seville St have any available units?
3020 Seville St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Seville St have?
Some of 3020 Seville St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Seville St currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Seville St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Seville St pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Seville St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 3020 Seville St offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Seville St does offer parking.
Does 3020 Seville St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Seville St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Seville St have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Seville St has a pool.
Does 3020 Seville St have accessible units?
No, 3020 Seville St does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Seville St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Seville St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3020 Seville St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity