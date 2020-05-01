All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

30 Isle Of Venice Dr

30 Isle of Venice Drive · (954) 646-6103
Location

30 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FT Lauderdale Waterfront living in this magnificent modern 2/2/with den condo. 2590 sq feet Built in 2016.
Available annually at 9,000 or less than a year at 11,000 per month. Semi private elevator that opens into your foyer. blocks to las Olas dining ,shops, , galleries and BEACH. 15 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes or less to downtown Ft Lauderdale.
Be in the heart of las Las Lifestyle... step into your secured elevator that whisks you from the hustle bustle into a serene condo that feels like a hideaway with fabulous water and city views large covered terraces and a private rooftop deck with hot tub and grill. If you deserve the best...this is IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have any available units?
30 Isle Of Venice Dr has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have?
Some of 30 Isle Of Venice Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Isle Of Venice Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30 Isle Of Venice Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Isle Of Venice Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr offer parking?
No, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr does not offer parking.
Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have a pool?
Yes, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr has a pool.
Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have accessible units?
No, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Isle Of Venice Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Isle Of Venice Dr has units with dishwashers.
