30 Isle Of Venice Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill hot tub

FT Lauderdale Waterfront living in this magnificent modern 2/2/with den condo. 2590 sq feet Built in 2016.

Available annually at 9,000 or less than a year at 11,000 per month. Semi private elevator that opens into your foyer. blocks to las Olas dining ,shops, , galleries and BEACH. 15 minutes to the airport, 10 minutes or less to downtown Ft Lauderdale.

Be in the heart of las Las Lifestyle... step into your secured elevator that whisks you from the hustle bustle into a serene condo that feels like a hideaway with fabulous water and city views large covered terraces and a private rooftop deck with hot tub and grill. If you deserve the best...this is IT.