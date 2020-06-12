All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 2900 NE 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2900 NE 30th St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:55 AM

2900 NE 30th St

2900 Northeast 30th Street · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Coral Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2900 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C4 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Completely remodeled studio on the intracoastal with lots of closet spaces, HUGE balcony, hurricane proof windows, stainless steel appliances, custom made cabinets and quartz counter. Building totally renovated! Come see the New Lauderdale Tower! Waterfront Pool, BBQ and Gym. WALKING DISTANCE to BEACH, Shooters & many other great restaurants. Location-Location-Location! Enjoy the WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE AT AFFORDABLE PRICE. Prime location in a prestigious neighborhood. Just minutes to "trendy Las Olas", downtown, Galleria Mall, Coral Ridge Mall. Catch the Water Taxi for a cruise down the Intracoastal. The building itself is well maintained and has a doorman 24/7. It has controlled access and elevators to each floor. Has a fitness room facing the water!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NE 30th St have any available units?
2900 NE 30th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NE 30th St have?
Some of 2900 NE 30th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NE 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NE 30th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NE 30th St pet-friendly?
No, 2900 NE 30th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2900 NE 30th St offer parking?
No, 2900 NE 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 2900 NE 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 NE 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NE 30th St have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NE 30th St has a pool.
Does 2900 NE 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2900 NE 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 NE 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 NE 30th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2900 NE 30th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity