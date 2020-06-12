2900 NE 30th St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Completely remodeled studio on the intracoastal with lots of closet spaces, HUGE balcony, hurricane proof windows, stainless steel appliances, custom made cabinets and quartz counter. Building totally renovated! Come see the New Lauderdale Tower! Waterfront Pool, BBQ and Gym. WALKING DISTANCE to BEACH, Shooters & many other great restaurants. Location-Location-Location! Enjoy the WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE AT AFFORDABLE PRICE. Prime location in a prestigious neighborhood. Just minutes to "trendy Las Olas", downtown, Galleria Mall, Coral Ridge Mall. Catch the Water Taxi for a cruise down the Intracoastal. The building itself is well maintained and has a doorman 24/7. It has controlled access and elevators to each floor. Has a fitness room facing the water!