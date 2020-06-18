All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:18 AM

2840 N OCEAN BLVD

2840 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 610-0440
Location

2840 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Lauderdale Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
new construction
Relish breathtaking 9th floor direct ocean views from the moment you enter this turnkey, fully and luxuriously furnished 1bed/1bath gem. Relax on an oversized private 25' x 6' tiled balcony with stunning panoramic views. Sea Tower, nestled in a safe, sec luded picturesque oceanfront neighborhood of single family multi-million dollar homes is just 150 yards to the beach, yet an easy walk to restaurants, arts district, water taxi, intracoastal. Meticulously maintained. Tiled throughout. W/D IN UNIT. 55+ AGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have any available units?
2840 N OCEAN BLVD has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have?
Some of 2840 N OCEAN BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 N OCEAN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2840 N OCEAN BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 N OCEAN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD offer parking?
No, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD has a pool.
Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 N OCEAN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 N OCEAN BLVD has units with dishwashers.
