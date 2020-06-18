2840 N OCEAN BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool new construction

Relish breathtaking 9th floor direct ocean views from the moment you enter this turnkey, fully and luxuriously furnished 1bed/1bath gem. Relax on an oversized private 25' x 6' tiled balcony with stunning panoramic views. Sea Tower, nestled in a safe, sec luded picturesque oceanfront neighborhood of single family multi-million dollar homes is just 150 yards to the beach, yet an easy walk to restaurants, arts district, water taxi, intracoastal. Meticulously maintained. Tiled throughout. W/D IN UNIT. 55+ AGE