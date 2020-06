Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Stunning Coral Ridge home for rent short term or long term. Three bedroom, two bath waterfront pool home. Includes boat lift with brand new 100 foot dock. Wide open floor plan giving you great views of the pool and water from all rooms in the home. No fixed bridges and 1000 ft to main intracoastal waterway. Home owner maintains yard, pool, and salt water fish tank. Tastefully decorated and ready for immediate move in.