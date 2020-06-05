2608 NE 27th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable. It has impact sliding glass doors and windows, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, marble and Brazilian wood floors throughout main areas. It is truly a great home for a large or extended family with a separate 2nd floor suite that has two bedrooms, a sitting area, bathroom,and a huge sun deck that views the pool and tropical garden area. The interior/exterior was professionally painted in 2019. Located in the Bayview Elementary Grade A school system.