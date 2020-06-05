All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2608 NE 27th Ter

2608 Northeast 27th Terrace · (954) 655-1543
Location

2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable. It has impact sliding glass doors and windows, remodeled kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, marble and Brazilian wood floors throughout main areas. It is truly a great home for a large or extended family with a separate 2nd floor suite that has two bedrooms, a sitting area, bathroom,and a huge sun deck that views the pool and tropical garden area. The interior/exterior was professionally painted in 2019. Located in the Bayview Elementary Grade A school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 NE 27th Ter have any available units?
2608 NE 27th Ter has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 NE 27th Ter have?
Some of 2608 NE 27th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 NE 27th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2608 NE 27th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 NE 27th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2608 NE 27th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2608 NE 27th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2608 NE 27th Ter does offer parking.
Does 2608 NE 27th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 NE 27th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 NE 27th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2608 NE 27th Ter has a pool.
Does 2608 NE 27th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2608 NE 27th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 NE 27th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 NE 27th Ter has units with dishwashers.
