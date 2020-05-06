All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2400 Marina Bay Dr E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2400 Marina Bay Dr E

2400 Marina Bay East Drive · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Marina Bay East Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2192 · Avail. now

$2,192

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life! - Property Id: 290899

3 Bedrooms - The Yachting Life!

Waterfront homes, country club amenities and docks available for prices that can't be beat!
Rent: $2,192
Square Feet: 1,431
Deposit: $800
Bedrooms: 3 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included (Surface)
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Fmb

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290899
Property Id 290899

(RLNE5820201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

