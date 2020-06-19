2224 Sunrise Key Blvd

Amenities

recently renovated pool internet access furnished

You must see this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom 2800 square foot property that is now available for a short term lease from Aug - Nov. This tastefully furnished home has 100 feet of frontage on the Rio Barcelona Canal, one of the area's deepest waterways. With a 50-foot, deep water dock and your very own private heated pool.



Along with the captivating 3,500-foot views of the stately homes on Nurmi Isles, you're sure to be charmed by the open floor plan and the natural sunlight that pours in through the vast windows and sliding glass doors.



The term of this rental is negotiable from one month to seven months with flexible pricing based upon the term from $6500.00 per month that includes upgraded cable/internet, landscaping, pool service, & pest control.