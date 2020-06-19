All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2224 Sunrise Key Blvd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:06 AM

2224 Sunrise Key Blvd

2224 Sunrise Key Boulevard · (443) 604-5900
Location

2224 Sunrise Key Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Sunrise Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2798 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
You must see this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom 2800 square foot property that is now available for a short term lease from Aug - Nov. This tastefully furnished home has 100 feet of frontage on the Rio Barcelona Canal, one of the area's deepest waterways. With a 50-foot, deep water dock and your very own private heated pool.

Along with the captivating 3,500-foot views of the stately homes on Nurmi Isles, you're sure to be charmed by the open floor plan and the natural sunlight that pours in through the vast windows and sliding glass doors.

The term of this rental is negotiable from one month to seven months with flexible pricing based upon the term from $6500.00 per month that includes upgraded cable/internet, landscaping, pool service, & pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have any available units?
2224 Sunrise Key Blvd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have?
Some of 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Sunrise Key Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd offer parking?
No, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd has a pool.
Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Sunrise Key Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
