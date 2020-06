Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

You must see this amazing two bedroom condo in the best location in Fort Lauderdale. Large two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms and closets. Large dining/living room area with a balcony overlooking the pool. The gated community of Village East is steps away from a LA fitness and a shopping center with Publix, Orange Theory, Ace Hardware and many more restaurants and shops. Minutes from Las Olas and its great Boulevard and restaurants. Enjoy resort style living all year long!