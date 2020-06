Amenities

Adorable Updated condo located one block West of US1. Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops, high impact windows and Tile flooring throughout. Second floor unit with Pool view. On premise laundry. Well maintained complex, just a bike ride away from the beautiful Lauderdale by the Sea Beach, close to Wilton Manors and walking distance to many restaurants and shops.