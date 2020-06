Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful location for all your needs. Cozy 1 bedroom in the lovely Harbour Inlet with breathtaking views. Walking distance to the beach. Quiet boutique community where you can sit and catch the sunsets and see all the yachts pass by from your living room. 2nd floor direct access with no elevator, only pool is shared common area.