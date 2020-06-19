1737 NE 16th St

Amenities

This remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath Poinsettia Heights home offers space and functionality. It features a renovated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, tile floors, remodeled bathrooms & plush landscaping. This property also has a brand new roof (2020), updated A/C (2014), full hurricane protection, paver driveway, carport, separate laundry room and fenced back yard. Amazing location in the heart of Fort Lauderdale just minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, fine shopping, great restaurants and the beach!