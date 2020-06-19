All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1737 NE 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1737 NE 16th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM

1737 NE 16th St

1737 NE 16th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Poinsettia Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1737 NE 16th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Poinsettia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath Poinsettia Heights home offers space and functionality. It features a renovated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, tile floors, remodeled bathrooms & plush landscaping. This property also has a brand new roof (2020), updated A/C (2014), full hurricane protection, paver driveway, carport, separate laundry room and fenced back yard. Amazing location in the heart of Fort Lauderdale just minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joes, fine shopping, great restaurants and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 NE 16th St have any available units?
1737 NE 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 NE 16th St have?
Some of 1737 NE 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 NE 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1737 NE 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 NE 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 1737 NE 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1737 NE 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1737 NE 16th St does offer parking.
Does 1737 NE 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 NE 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 NE 16th St have a pool?
No, 1737 NE 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1737 NE 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1737 NE 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 NE 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 NE 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College