1630 SW 28th St

NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Contemporary and beautiful townhouse completely remodeled with all new luxury detailed finishes throughout, fully furnished, all new stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, smart home features!! 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom, 1-Car Garage & private backyard with a hot tub. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 beds, Master bedroom with large walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Patio with hot tub. Gated community with beautiful heated pool, & many amenities. Near international airport, world class shopping, dinning, gorgeous beaches and museum, 10 min to Downtown Ft. Lauderdale and the famous Las Olas strip. Located off Marina Mile Blvd close to main highways and transportation.