Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

1630 SW 28th St

1630 Southwest 28th Street · (305) 335-9154
Location

1630 Southwest 28th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Edgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Contemporary and beautiful townhouse completely remodeled with all new luxury detailed finishes throughout, fully furnished, all new stainless steel appliances, tile floors throughout, smart home features!! 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom, 1-Car Garage & private backyard with a hot tub. 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 beds, Master bedroom with large walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms and a laundry room with washer and dryer. Patio with hot tub. Gated community with beautiful heated pool, & many amenities. Near international airport, world class shopping, dinning, gorgeous beaches and museum, 10 min to Downtown Ft. Lauderdale and the famous Las Olas strip. Located off Marina Mile Blvd close to main highways and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 SW 28th St have any available units?
1630 SW 28th St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 SW 28th St have?
Some of 1630 SW 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 SW 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 SW 28th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 SW 28th St pet-friendly?
No, 1630 SW 28th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1630 SW 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 SW 28th St does offer parking.
Does 1630 SW 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 SW 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 SW 28th St have a pool?
Yes, 1630 SW 28th St has a pool.
Does 1630 SW 28th St have accessible units?
No, 1630 SW 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 SW 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 SW 28th St has units with dishwashers.
