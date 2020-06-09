All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1617 NW 7 Place

1617 Northwest 7th Place · (786) 565-2655
Location

1617 Northwest 7th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Durrs

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2387 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
5 Bedroom 3 Bath, two story 2,387 square foot renovated SF Home. Featuring Porcelain Marble & Wood Floors, Outside rec. spaces, Dual Zone Central Air Systems, Custom Kitchen with a bar, Formal Dinning/family room, Everything is New !!! Carport, Porch and much much More.... THIS IS ONE HOUSE YOU MUST SEE !!! Sec8 Approved..
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 NW 7 Place have any available units?
1617 NW 7 Place has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 NW 7 Place have?
Some of 1617 NW 7 Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 NW 7 Place currently offering any rent specials?
1617 NW 7 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 NW 7 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 NW 7 Place is pet friendly.
Does 1617 NW 7 Place offer parking?
Yes, 1617 NW 7 Place does offer parking.
Does 1617 NW 7 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 NW 7 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 NW 7 Place have a pool?
No, 1617 NW 7 Place does not have a pool.
Does 1617 NW 7 Place have accessible units?
No, 1617 NW 7 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 NW 7 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 NW 7 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
