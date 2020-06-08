All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1602 NE 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1602 NE 1st Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1602 NE 1st Ave

1602 Northeast 1st Avenue · (954) 608-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1602 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
1 + DEN FULLY FURNISHED single family home available for rent 1 block from Wilton Drive. This tastefully decorated home is completely remodeled with two separate living rooms with one queen size sleeper couch, decorators bedroom, beautiful floors, quartz counter tops, hurricane impact windows and doors, brand new A/C, WiFi door locks, alarm system, full-sized washer and dryer, outside shed and a HUGE tropical fully-fenced in backyard. This home was outfitted as an airbnb so it has everything you would need!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 NE 1st Ave have any available units?
1602 NE 1st Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 NE 1st Ave have?
Some of 1602 NE 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 NE 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1602 NE 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 NE 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1602 NE 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1602 NE 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1602 NE 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1602 NE 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 NE 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 NE 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1602 NE 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1602 NE 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1602 NE 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 NE 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 NE 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1602 NE 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity