1602 NE 1st Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system bbq/grill internet access

1 + DEN FULLY FURNISHED single family home available for rent 1 block from Wilton Drive. This tastefully decorated home is completely remodeled with two separate living rooms with one queen size sleeper couch, decorators bedroom, beautiful floors, quartz counter tops, hurricane impact windows and doors, brand new A/C, WiFi door locks, alarm system, full-sized washer and dryer, outside shed and a HUGE tropical fully-fenced in backyard. This home was outfitted as an airbnb so it has everything you would need!!!