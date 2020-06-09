All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL
1520 Seabreeze Blvd
Last updated May 28 2020 at 9:07 PM

1520 Seabreeze Blvd

1520 Seabreeze Boulevard · (844) 239-2663
Location

1520 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbor Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
If short term rental (January 1 - March 31) $18,000/Month - Paid up front plus $5,000 Security Deposit-Come for the holidays! (December 20-31) add $11,750. THIS VILLA IS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR/3BA on a HUGE double lot in the Exclusive Harbor Beach Community! Prime Exceptional Location, just steps from the Beach, Beach Club, Marina, Snorkling, Scuba Diving, Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, Boat Show Venue, 2 Minutes from Las Olas and the World Famous Ft. Lauderdale Strip! All new plumbing, roof, electrical, ultra hot shower. ALL ROOMS ARE IN SEPERATE CORNERS, thus giving extra privacy to every guest, stunning modern fully automated villa! IF annual rental then security deposit is $20,000 instead. ADVANCE notice 7 days, required in order to show the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have any available units?
1520 Seabreeze Blvd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have?
Some of 1520 Seabreeze Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Seabreeze Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Seabreeze Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Seabreeze Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd offer parking?
No, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd has a pool.
Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Seabreeze Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Seabreeze Blvd has units with dishwashers.
