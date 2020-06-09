1520 Seabreeze Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

If short term rental (January 1 - March 31) $18,000/Month - Paid up front plus $5,000 Security Deposit-Come for the holidays! (December 20-31) add $11,750. THIS VILLA IS COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR/3BA on a HUGE double lot in the Exclusive Harbor Beach Community! Prime Exceptional Location, just steps from the Beach, Beach Club, Marina, Snorkling, Scuba Diving, Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, Boat Show Venue, 2 Minutes from Las Olas and the World Famous Ft. Lauderdale Strip! All new plumbing, roof, electrical, ultra hot shower. ALL ROOMS ARE IN SEPERATE CORNERS, thus giving extra privacy to every guest, stunning modern fully automated villa! IF annual rental then security deposit is $20,000 instead. ADVANCE notice 7 days, required in order to show the property.