Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Studio - $1000 Off! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas! - Property Id: 304105



Studio - $1,000 Off ! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas!



Welcome to the social hub of Las Olas where the ground floor entertainment plaza adjoins the WHARF offering the best of FTL at your doorstep!

Rent: $1,800

Square Feet: 475

Deposit: $350

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 space $100/mo

Lease Duration: 12 months

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Unit

Reference: Slo



TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!



- No Realtor Inquiries -



Adam Leon

203 258 1238

Realtor ®

RE/MAX House of Real Estate

1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/151-sw-2nd-st-fort-lauderdale-fl/304105

Property Id 304105



(RLNE5960783)