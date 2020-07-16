All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 151 SW 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
151 SW 2nd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

151 SW 2nd St

151 Southwest 2nd Street · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

151 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio - $1000 Off! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas! - Property Id: 304105

Studio - $1,000 Off ! - Ultra Modern in Las Olas!

Welcome to the social hub of Las Olas where the ground floor entertainment plaza adjoins the WHARF offering the best of FTL at your doorstep!
Rent: $1,800
Square Feet: 475
Deposit: $350
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space $100/mo
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Slo

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/151-sw-2nd-st-fort-lauderdale-fl/304105
Property Id 304105

(RLNE5960783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 SW 2nd St have any available units?
151 SW 2nd St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 151 SW 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
151 SW 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 SW 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 SW 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 151 SW 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 151 SW 2nd St offers parking.
Does 151 SW 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 SW 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 SW 2nd St have a pool?
No, 151 SW 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 151 SW 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 151 SW 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 151 SW 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 SW 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 SW 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 SW 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 151 SW 2nd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity