1509 NE 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Entire Home updated and large with 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This Private home is ALL yours with a master bedroom, living, dining room, and a full kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Rent DAILY, WEEKLY, or MONTHLY. Includes Water, Electricity, WiFi, and Basic Cable TV. Large patio in front for your outdoor dining or relaxing for the day or evening. This home sits on a 13,000+ lot with electric gated access. With only 2.5 miles to the Ocean, 2 miles to Down Town Ft. Lauderdale, 1.5 miles to Wilton Manors down town district. You will enjoy this Private Home. Call NOW!