All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1509 NE 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1509 NE 3rd Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1509 NE 3rd Ave

1509 NE 3rd Ave · (754) 444-0853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1509 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,007

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Entire Home updated and large with 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This Private home is ALL yours with a master bedroom, living, dining room, and a full kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Rent DAILY, WEEKLY, or MONTHLY. Includes Water, Electricity, WiFi, and Basic Cable TV. Large patio in front for your outdoor dining or relaxing for the day or evening. This home sits on a 13,000+ lot with electric gated access. With only 2.5 miles to the Ocean, 2 miles to Down Town Ft. Lauderdale, 1.5 miles to Wilton Manors down town district. You will enjoy this Private Home. Call NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have any available units?
1509 NE 3rd Ave has a unit available for $2,007 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1509 NE 3rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 NE 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 NE 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 NE 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 NE 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 NE 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1509 NE 3rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity