1503 NE 12TH ST

Amenities

on-site laundry coffee bar internet access furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access

ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCUDED WITH THIS PRICE!..You’ll love this beautifully furnished 1-bedroom 1 bathroom apt in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale! All utilities and internet are included! There is fast access to FLL airport, freeways, downtown Fort Lauderdale/Las Olas, tons of restaurants and night life, malls, coffee shops, grocery stores, the famous Flagler Art District and, of course, minutes from the gorgeous Florida beaches!. There are also several places within walking distance like Publix, Dunkin’ and Walgreens near the property for your convenience. There is a complementary laundry room on-site. The entire building is wired for secure Comcast business internet to meet your transnational and streaming needs.