Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1503 NE 12TH ST

1503 NE 12th St · (954) 649-8592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 NE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1503 C · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
coffee bar
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCUDED WITH THIS PRICE!..You’ll love this beautifully furnished 1-bedroom 1 bathroom apt in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale! All utilities and internet are included! There is fast access to FLL airport, freeways, downtown Fort Lauderdale/Las Olas, tons of restaurants and night life, malls, coffee shops, grocery stores, the famous Flagler Art District and, of course, minutes from the gorgeous Florida beaches!. There are also several places within walking distance like Publix, Dunkin’ and Walgreens near the property for your convenience. There is a complementary laundry room on-site. The entire building is wired for secure Comcast business internet to meet your transnational and streaming needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 NE 12TH ST have any available units?
1503 NE 12TH ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 NE 12TH ST have?
Some of 1503 NE 12TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 NE 12TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1503 NE 12TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 NE 12TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1503 NE 12TH ST offer parking?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1503 NE 12TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 NE 12TH ST have a pool?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1503 NE 12TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 NE 12TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 NE 12TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
