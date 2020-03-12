1407 SW 27th Ct

Amenities

Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, 3 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned home & rear garden. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water. This is a 2 bed 1 bath home. Contemporary, large living spaces and amenities. Free Internet, Free TV, Free Electric, Free Water. It has a flat-screen TV with satellite, a dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a patio with garden views. For added convenience, the property can provide towels and bed linen for an extra charge. Enjoy the garden with a barbecue, also included. 3 miles from downtown: Broward Center for the Performing Arts; Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, Las Olas Blvd. Less than 2 miles from the air and seaports. We speak your language! SPANISH ENGLISH HEBREW RUSSIAN