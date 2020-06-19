1344 NW 9th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated internet access

ENTIRE HOUSE ?? Amazon Echo



Self Check-in



The house has everything you will need for a safe, comfortable, and relaxed stay: a well-equipped kitchen, washer+dryer, bed linens, towels, iron+ironing board, full length mirrors,55 inchTV ??, Netflix, Wi-Fi, wood floors, & enough FREE parking for the entire family!



The house follows CDC stringent disinfection guidelines!



Brand new everything. Property was completely renovated with highest quality materials.



This space is stylish and new. The space has been thought through specifically for guests spending a minimum of 31 nights. We make sure that you have what you need such as towels, linens, irons, mirrors, and even corkscrews.