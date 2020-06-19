All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like
1344 NW 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1344 NW 9th Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:42 PM

1344 NW 9th Ave

1344 Northwest 9th Avenue · (305) 310-7716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1344 Northwest 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ENTIRE HOUSE ?? Amazon Echo

Self Check-in

The house has everything you will need for a safe, comfortable, and relaxed stay: a well-equipped kitchen, washer+dryer, bed linens, towels, iron+ironing board, full length mirrors,55 inchTV ??, Netflix, Wi-Fi, wood floors, & enough FREE parking for the entire family!

The house follows CDC stringent disinfection guidelines!

Brand new everything. Property was completely renovated with highest quality materials.

This space is stylish and new. The space has been thought through specifically for guests spending a minimum of 31 nights. We make sure that you have what you need such as towels, linens, irons, mirrors, and even corkscrews.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1344 NW 9th Ave have any available units?
1344 NW 9th Ave has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 NW 9th Ave have?
Some of 1344 NW 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 NW 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1344 NW 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 NW 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1344 NW 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1344 NW 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1344 NW 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1344 NW 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 NW 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 NW 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 1344 NW 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1344 NW 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1344 NW 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 NW 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 NW 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly PlacesFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose ParkRiver OaksVictoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleAtlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiMiami Dade College