Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1314 SE 1st Street

1314 Southeast 1st Street · (954) 440-0143
Location

1314 Southeast 1st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Colee Hammock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
SEASONAL RENTAL – COLLEE HAMOCK - Furnished - We provide everything you’ll need to make your stay comfortable: Electric included, Wi-Fi, Keyless entry; fully equipped kitchen with glassware, cookware, flatware and utensils; all linens and bedding, stacked washer dryer. Two private bedrooms each with closets and fully appointed queen-sized beds & queen-sized sofa bed in the great room for additional sleeping capacity. Free on-site parking for one vehicle. 2nd floor suite with private patio seating. 2 blocks from Las Olas restaurants, shops, parks, art galleries and nightlife & 1.5 miles from Las Olas Beach. AVAILABLE Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 SE 1st Street have any available units?
1314 SE 1st Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 SE 1st Street have?
Some of 1314 SE 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 SE 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 SE 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 SE 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1314 SE 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1314 SE 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1314 SE 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 1314 SE 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 SE 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 SE 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1314 SE 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1314 SE 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 SE 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 SE 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 SE 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
