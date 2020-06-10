1314 SE 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking internet access key fob access

SEASONAL RENTAL – COLLEE HAMOCK - Furnished - We provide everything you’ll need to make your stay comfortable: Electric included, Wi-Fi, Keyless entry; fully equipped kitchen with glassware, cookware, flatware and utensils; all linens and bedding, stacked washer dryer. Two private bedrooms each with closets and fully appointed queen-sized beds & queen-sized sofa bed in the great room for additional sleeping capacity. Free on-site parking for one vehicle. 2nd floor suite with private patio seating. 2 blocks from Las Olas restaurants, shops, parks, art galleries and nightlife & 1.5 miles from Las Olas Beach. AVAILABLE Now.