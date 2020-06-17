1205 Seabreeze Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Location!! 2 min walk to Ft Lauderdale Bch where Tortuga Festival held. Across from Harbor Bch Marriott Hotel. Seasonal/Vacation Rental Home Remodeled Feb 2019. Gourmet Kitchen, extra high Concrete Walls & Lush Landscaping offer ultimate privacy, over sized sparkling heated SALT WATER pool, modern patio furniture built in Gazebo, bar-b-que -- all the amenities you want while in Sunny South FL.



Interior Decor is California Coastal -- All Luxury Linens (bed, bath, & beach), and dishes included. Wagon, beach chairs, & umbrella for easy 2 min walk. See photos.



Monthly $22,500. Weekly $7,500. NOTE: Holiday weeks, Superbowl, Festival weeks at higher rates. All rentals less than 6 months are plus 13% tax. All rates are plus a $100 application fee, and an exit cleaning fee of $400.