Fort Lauderdale, FL
1205 Seabreeze Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1205 Seabreeze Blvd

1205 Seabreeze Boulevard · (954) 579-5720
Location

1205 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbor Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Location!! 2 min walk to Ft Lauderdale Bch where Tortuga Festival held. Across from Harbor Bch Marriott Hotel. Seasonal/Vacation Rental Home Remodeled Feb 2019. Gourmet Kitchen, extra high Concrete Walls & Lush Landscaping offer ultimate privacy, over sized sparkling heated SALT WATER pool, modern patio furniture built in Gazebo, bar-b-que -- all the amenities you want while in Sunny South FL.

Interior Decor is California Coastal -- All Luxury Linens (bed, bath, & beach), and dishes included. Wagon, beach chairs, & umbrella for easy 2 min walk. See photos.

Monthly $22,500. Weekly $7,500. NOTE: Holiday weeks, Superbowl, Festival weeks at higher rates. All rentals less than 6 months are plus 13% tax. All rates are plus a $100 application fee, and an exit cleaning fee of $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have any available units?
1205 Seabreeze Blvd has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have?
Some of 1205 Seabreeze Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Seabreeze Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Seabreeze Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Seabreeze Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd offer parking?
No, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd has a pool.
Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Seabreeze Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Seabreeze Blvd has units with dishwashers.
