1201 River Reach Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

LARGEST RIVER REACH 1 BEDROOM, 1 1/2 BATH UNIT WITH APPROX. 1,032 SQ. FT. VERY SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SEPARATE DINING AREA. NEUTRAL DECORATOR COLORS AND GREAT VIEW OVERLOOKING POOL AND BOATS ON THE CANAL. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. NO PETS OF ANY KIND. GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY WITH 24 HR. MANNED GUARDHOUSE, HEATED POOLS, TENNIS, EXERCISE ROOM AND KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD RACKS. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN/LAS OLAS, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, SHOPPING, PERFORMING ARTS, AIRPORT AND ALL MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS.