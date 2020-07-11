All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1140 NE 17th Ter

1140 Northeast 17th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1140 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Cozy, clean 2Br, 2 Ba., updated, unit in desirable Lake Ridge community, with large backyard, covered porch, separate uncovered patio off kitchen, great for BBQ, Central AC, large walk in closet, 2 parking spots, nice landscaping, QUIET neighborhood. Great place to call home, convenient to shopping, I-95, malls, beach, restaurants. No Through traffic in this neighborhood. Pets OK Shared Laundry. Good credit and good references required. **MASK REQUIRED TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY, no exceptions**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 NE 17th Ter have any available units?
1140 NE 17th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 NE 17th Ter have?
Some of 1140 NE 17th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 NE 17th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1140 NE 17th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 NE 17th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 NE 17th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1140 NE 17th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1140 NE 17th Ter offers parking.
Does 1140 NE 17th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 NE 17th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 NE 17th Ter have a pool?
No, 1140 NE 17th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1140 NE 17th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1140 NE 17th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 NE 17th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 NE 17th Ter has units with dishwashers.
