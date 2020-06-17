1128 NE 17TH TER

Amenities

ELECTRIC WATER AND INTERNET INCLUDED!! You’ll love this beautiful, fully furnished, 1-bedroom apt in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale! This unit has a private fenced in back yard with a separate laundry facility and all utilities including high speed(300GB WIFI) internet are included! It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with fast access to FLL airport, freeways, downtown Fort Lauderdale/Las Olas, tons of restaurants and night life, malls, coffee shops, grocery stores, the famous Flagler Art District and, of course, minutes from the gorgeous South Florida beaches!