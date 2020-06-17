All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1128 NE 17TH TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1128 NE 17TH TER
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1128 NE 17TH TER

1128 Northeast 17th Terrace · (954) 649-8592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Lake Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1128 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
coffee bar
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
ELECTRIC WATER AND INTERNET INCLUDED!! You’ll love this beautiful, fully furnished, 1-bedroom apt in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale! This unit has a private fenced in back yard with a separate laundry facility and all utilities including high speed(300GB WIFI) internet are included! It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with fast access to FLL airport, freeways, downtown Fort Lauderdale/Las Olas, tons of restaurants and night life, malls, coffee shops, grocery stores, the famous Flagler Art District and, of course, minutes from the gorgeous South Florida beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 NE 17TH TER have any available units?
1128 NE 17TH TER has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 NE 17TH TER have?
Some of 1128 NE 17TH TER's amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 NE 17TH TER currently offering any rent specials?
1128 NE 17TH TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 NE 17TH TER pet-friendly?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1128 NE 17TH TER offer parking?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER does not offer parking.
Does 1128 NE 17TH TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 NE 17TH TER have a pool?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER does not have a pool.
Does 1128 NE 17TH TER have accessible units?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 NE 17TH TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 NE 17TH TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1128 NE 17TH TER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity