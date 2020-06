Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath ground floor apartment has tile flooring throughout, wood cabinets with granite countertops in the kitchen, and washer/dryer in the unit. Sliding glass doors to back patio. Landlord uses all natural and organic pest control and low VOC paints.

6 Unit Multi-Family. Landlord uses all natural pest control and low VOC paints.