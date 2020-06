Amenities

Cute 2/1/1 Single Family located on NE 17th Avenue just North of Sunrise Blvd. Perfect location within walking distance of restaurants, Publix, and Holiday Park. This home features several additional rooms appropriate for a den or office or an additional place to sleep. Many possible living ideas. There's a full size washer/dryer and a newly updated bathroom. There are four parking spaces out front and a huge yard in back with a shed. Pets are welcome with certain breed restrictions. Approval is quick.