1032 SW 22nd Ave

This Beautiful home is actually a 3 Bedroom home, the third bedroom was opened for additional living space. It is perfect for entertaining! It has a brand new driveway, brand new cement patio in the completely fenced Huge backyard, Beautiful Ton and Grove ceilings, ceramic tile floors, brand new AC units, new stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave, new washer and dryer, tons of closet space and natural light throughout the house. Covered Carport for parking or storage, huge master bedroom that fits a King bed plus a Crib, children''s park in the backyard, freshly painted inside and out! So many updates, you will fall in love with this home. Rent directly from the owner, first month''s rent, plus 2 month''s deposit required to move in. Pet deposit per each pet of applicable.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12679882



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228941)