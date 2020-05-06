All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1032 SW 22nd Ave

1032 Southwest 22nd Avenue · (954) 736-0052
Location

1032 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This Beautiful home is actually a 3 Bedroom home, the third bedroom was opened for additional living space. It is perfect for entertaining! It has a brand new driveway, brand new cement patio in the completely fenced Huge backyard, Beautiful Ton and Grove ceilings, ceramic tile floors, brand new AC units, new stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave, new washer and dryer, tons of closet space and natural light throughout the house. Covered Carport for parking or storage, huge master bedroom that fits a King bed plus a Crib, children''s park in the backyard, freshly painted inside and out! So many updates, you will fall in love with this home. Rent directly from the owner, first month''s rent, plus 2 month''s deposit required to move in. Pet deposit per each pet of applicable.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-lauderdale-fl?lid=12679882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have any available units?
1032 SW 22nd Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have?
Some of 1032 SW 22nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 SW 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1032 SW 22nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 SW 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 SW 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1032 SW 22nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 SW 22nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1032 SW 22nd Ave has a pool.
Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1032 SW 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 SW 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 SW 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
