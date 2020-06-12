103 NE 6 Street

Amenities

Pet friendly, Rapid approval, no HOA, low deposit! Want to live in the most trendy thriving neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale? Welcome to ID Flagler luxury townhome rentals. Located in the downtown core of Fort Lauderdale, the most sought after, artsy, sexy and upcoming area in all of Broward County! ID Flagler Village townhomes are at maximum capacity and here is your chance to rent the only one! Completely walkable just steps away from the cool “F.A.T. Village”, MASS District, Las Olas and Himmarshe. You can even walk to the new Brightline train station, sandwich shops, parks. What are you waiting for? MEssage me for the 3D tour