All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 103 NE 6 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
103 NE 6 Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

103 NE 6 Street

103 NE 6th St · (954) 610-0440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Flagler Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Pet friendly, Rapid approval, no HOA, low deposit! Want to live in the most trendy thriving neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale? Welcome to ID Flagler luxury townhome rentals. Located in the downtown core of Fort Lauderdale, the most sought after, artsy, sexy and upcoming area in all of Broward County! ID Flagler Village townhomes are at maximum capacity and here is your chance to rent the only one! Completely walkable just steps away from the cool “F.A.T. Village”, MASS District, Las Olas and Himmarshe. You can even walk to the new Brightline train station, sandwich shops, parks. What are you waiting for? MEssage me for the 3D tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 NE 6 Street have any available units?
103 NE 6 Street has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 NE 6 Street have?
Some of 103 NE 6 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 NE 6 Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 NE 6 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 NE 6 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 NE 6 Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 NE 6 Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 NE 6 Street does offer parking.
Does 103 NE 6 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 NE 6 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 NE 6 Street have a pool?
No, 103 NE 6 Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 NE 6 Street have accessible units?
No, 103 NE 6 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 NE 6 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 NE 6 Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 103 NE 6 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity