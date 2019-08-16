All apartments in Doral
9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd

9721 Costa Del Sol Boulevard · (305) 345-4621
Location

9721 Costa Del Sol Boulevard, Doral, FL 33178
Costa Del Sol

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D-100 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GOLFER'S PARADISE! just completely remodeled w/ great materials such as porcelain (32x32) & hardwood floors. It also features open kitchen & designer bathrooms. Kitchen has reversed osmosis water filter, new s/s appliances, Wine rack & cooler, mini fridge. Recessed lights, Alexa/Apple home ready. All light switches z-wave. Bedrooms w/blackouts &sheer curtains, All custom closets, Master closet converted to walking closet. Hurricane proof garage door, Accordion shutters (even to the front door).Garage w/racks & freezer. Sheer curtains and roller blinds in main 3 sliding doors, screened terrace & spacious backyard facing Golf course with beautiful view.Great gated community w/ a golf course, tennis courts, pool and playground. Assoc. includes water, insur. & cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have any available units?
9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have?
Some of 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd has a pool.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
