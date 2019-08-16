9721 Costa Del Sol Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

GOLFER'S PARADISE! just completely remodeled w/ great materials such as porcelain (32x32) & hardwood floors. It also features open kitchen & designer bathrooms. Kitchen has reversed osmosis water filter, new s/s appliances, Wine rack & cooler, mini fridge. Recessed lights, Alexa/Apple home ready. All light switches z-wave. Bedrooms w/blackouts &sheer curtains, All custom closets, Master closet converted to walking closet. Hurricane proof garage door, Accordion shutters (even to the front door).Garage w/racks & freezer. Sheer curtains and roller blinds in main 3 sliding doors, screened terrace & spacious backyard facing Golf course with beautiful view.Great gated community w/ a golf course, tennis courts, pool and playground. Assoc. includes water, insur. & cable