9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

*Doral Estates* Golfer’s Dream*Just a short golf cart ride to the Prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Course. This luxury contemporary home is perfect for a large family and offers the most breathtaking Golf and Lake View.This magnificent three story home features the finest finishes and furnishings, 10 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, modern gourmet kitchen with the finest top of the line appliances, walk outside from your expansive step down formal living room to your beautiful private pool, barbecue and gazebo area where you will love family and friends gatherings and entertaining. The luxurious master suite is located upstairs and features a grand master sitting room and bath, walk-in closet and a large balcony.Come and enjoy the lifestyle of living in this beautiful golf course community.