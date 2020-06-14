All apartments in Doral
9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln

9464 Northwest 52nd Doral Lane · (305) 788-8170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9464 Northwest 52nd Doral Lane, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Resort and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

10 Bedrooms

Unit 10 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

10 Bed · 11 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
*Doral Estates* Golfer’s Dream*Just a short golf cart ride to the Prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Course. This luxury contemporary home is perfect for a large family and offers the most breathtaking Golf and Lake View.This magnificent three story home features the finest finishes and furnishings, 10 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, modern gourmet kitchen with the finest top of the line appliances, walk outside from your expansive step down formal living room to your beautiful private pool, barbecue and gazebo area where you will love family and friends gatherings and entertaining. The luxurious master suite is located upstairs and features a grand master sitting room and bath, walk-in closet and a large balcony.Come and enjoy the lifestyle of living in this beautiful golf course community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have any available units?
9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have?
Some of 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln does offer parking.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln has a pool.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have accessible units?
No, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9464 NW 52nd Doral Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
