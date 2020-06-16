All apartments in Doral
9165 NW 33rd St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:16 PM

9165 NW 33rd St

9165 Northwest 33rd Street · (786) 316-5185
Location

9165 Northwest 33rd Street, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9165 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury 3-level Townhouse located at CONTEMPO. Boutique gated community in the Doral. Feature 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths in almost 2500 Sqft LA with Master Bedroom downstairs. Exquisite Roof Top Terrace with BBQ. Porcelain & laminate floor. Kitchen with quartz and SS appliances, sheer shades all over the property, walking closets, & garage for 2 cars. Contempo has an ideal location, near the very best that Doral has to offer -- A+ schools, Major highways, City Place, DownTown Doral, Dolphin Mall, Walmart, Miami International Airport and much more.
Property will be available to move in on July 10th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9165 NW 33rd St have any available units?
9165 NW 33rd St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9165 NW 33rd St have?
Some of 9165 NW 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9165 NW 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9165 NW 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9165 NW 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 9165 NW 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9165 NW 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9165 NW 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St have a pool?
No, 9165 NW 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 9165 NW 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9165 NW 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9165 NW 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9165 NW 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
