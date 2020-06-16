9165 NW 33rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Luxury 3-level Townhouse located at CONTEMPO. Boutique gated community in the Doral. Feature 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths in almost 2500 Sqft LA with Master Bedroom downstairs. Exquisite Roof Top Terrace with BBQ. Porcelain & laminate floor. Kitchen with quartz and SS appliances, sheer shades all over the property, walking closets, & garage for 2 cars. Contempo has an ideal location, near the very best that Doral has to offer -- A+ schools, Major highways, City Place, DownTown Doral, Dolphin Mall, Walmart, Miami International Airport and much more.

Property will be available to move in on July 10th 2020.