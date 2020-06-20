All apartments in Doral
8870 NW 36th St

8870 Doral Boulevard · (305) 399-4435
Location

8870 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit GREAT 1 BED 1 BATH! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit GREAT 2 BED 2 BATH! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
LOW MOVE IN COSTS!

CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION!

CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION!

NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T NEED SOCIAL FOR RENT. FAST APPROVAL FROM 24/72 HOURS. TAKE ADVANCE OF OUR NEW PRICES.
STUDIO, 1 BEDROOMS, 2 BEDROOMS AND 3 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE!!!

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY

CONTACT THIS NUMBER 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. CONTACTAME EN ESPANOL TAMBIEN, SI ES TU LENGUA DE ORIGEN.

AWESOME AMENITIES INCLUDED:
Two heated salt water pools with beach entries
Large salt water Jacuzzi spa
Private poolside cabanas
Sixth floor covered rooftop terrace for dining and lounging
Two 24/7 fitness centers with Life Fitness and ProMaxima systems
Two sport and gaming lounges with abundant space for entertaining
Two large courtyards with grills, fire pit and bocce ball
Two “click!” cafés with internet lounge and coffee bar
Gated entrance with controlled-access
7-story controlled entry parking garage for midrise residents
Private garden garages available
Pet spa with staging area
Spacious bark park
Children’s playground
Adjacent trail for walking and biking
Separate storage facilities available
Wi-Fi in all common areas

(RLNE5812903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 NW 36th St have any available units?
8870 NW 36th St has 2 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 8870 NW 36th St have?
Some of 8870 NW 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8870 NW 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
8870 NW 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 NW 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 8870 NW 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St does offer parking.
Does 8870 NW 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 NW 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St has a pool.
Does 8870 NW 36th St have accessible units?
No, 8870 NW 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 NW 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8870 NW 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8870 NW 36th St has units with air conditioning.
