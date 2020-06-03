All apartments in Doral
8200 NW 36th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

8200 NW 36th St

8200 Doral Boulevard · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8200 Doral Boulevard, Doral, FL 33122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1595 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL!
LOW MOVE IN COST!
CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981
PETS ARE WELCOME!

With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into the heart of a vibrant, sophisticated space and enrich your life with culture, fun and style.

Gated entrance with controlled access.
Gaining private access to the elevators and common areas by Biometric Fingerprint Scanners and personalized card scanners that provide quick, controlled access.
The pool deck is anchored with a cluster of oasis like cabanas and a daybed, a party gathering space with lounge seating, bar and community table and a large circular soft lounge seating huddled around a warm fire pit.
Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.
Conference room.
24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, and circuit training machines.
Private storage areas.

AND MUCH MORE!!

(RLNE3960879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 NW 36th St have any available units?
8200 NW 36th St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8200 NW 36th St have?
Some of 8200 NW 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 NW 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
8200 NW 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 NW 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8200 NW 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 8200 NW 36th St offer parking?
No, 8200 NW 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 8200 NW 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 NW 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 NW 36th St have a pool?
Yes, 8200 NW 36th St has a pool.
Does 8200 NW 36th St have accessible units?
No, 8200 NW 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 NW 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 NW 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 NW 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8200 NW 36th St has units with air conditioning.
