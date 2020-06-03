8200 NW 36th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

BRAND NEW BUILDING IN DORAL!

LOW MOVE IN COST!

CONTACT ME FOR 1 MONTH FREE! Fernan 7863044981

PETS ARE WELCOME!



With access to dozens of restaurants and entertainment venues immediately outside your apartment door, will plug your life straight into the heart of a vibrant, sophisticated space and enrich your life with culture, fun and style.



Gated entrance with controlled access.

Gaining private access to the elevators and common areas by Biometric Fingerprint Scanners and personalized card scanners that provide quick, controlled access.

The pool deck is anchored with a cluster of oasis like cabanas and a daybed, a party gathering space with lounge seating, bar and community table and a large circular soft lounge seating huddled around a warm fire pit.

Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.

Conference room.

24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, and circuit training machines.

Private storage areas.



AND MUCH MORE!!



