8074 NW 104th Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction

You and your family can rent & live in these 4-Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths home. With a 2-car garage and patio. Located in the exclusive gated Summit at Park Central in Doral. Kitchen has upgraded granite counter-tops; Stainless Steel Appliances, ceramic in the first floor, carpet in the second. This 2-story townhome has 2,100 Sq.Ft. under A/C +Plus the 2 cars garage plus a wide drive-way.



You will enjoy the full fitness center, an amazing swimming pool, aquatic and playground children areas, and all the amenities & social areas at the largest clubhouse in Doral.



In less than 10 minutes you’ll get to the supermarket, schools, restaurants & shopping.

10 to Miami Airport; 5 miles to Dolphin Mall. 21 miles to South Beach. Great School: John Smith K-8 & Ronald Reagan High School (8-12).