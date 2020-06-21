All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 8074 NW 104th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
8074 NW 104th Ct
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

8074 NW 104th Ct

8074 Northwest 104th Street · (786) 361-5154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8074 Northwest 104th Street, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8074 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
You and your family can rent & live in these 4-Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths home. With a 2-car garage and patio. Located in the exclusive gated Summit at Park Central in Doral. Kitchen has upgraded granite counter-tops; Stainless Steel Appliances, ceramic in the first floor, carpet in the second. This 2-story townhome has 2,100 Sq.Ft. under A/C +Plus the 2 cars garage plus a wide drive-way.

You will enjoy the full fitness center, an amazing swimming pool, aquatic and playground children areas, and all the amenities & social areas at the largest clubhouse in Doral.

In less than 10 minutes you’ll get to the supermarket, schools, restaurants & shopping.
10 to Miami Airport; 5 miles to Dolphin Mall. 21 miles to South Beach. Great School: John Smith K-8 & Ronald Reagan High School (8-12).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have any available units?
8074 NW 104th Ct has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8074 NW 104th Ct have?
Some of 8074 NW 104th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8074 NW 104th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8074 NW 104th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8074 NW 104th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8074 NW 104th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8074 NW 104th Ct does offer parking.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8074 NW 104th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8074 NW 104th Ct has a pool.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8074 NW 104th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8074 NW 104th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8074 NW 104th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8074 NW 104th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8074 NW 104th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity