Doral, FL
7941 NW 114th Ct
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:31 PM

7941 NW 114th Ct

7941 Northwest 114th Court · (305) 781-2423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7941 Northwest 114th Court, Doral, FL 33178
Islands of Doral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Virtual showing only until 08/01/20,
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in Doral. Home features living room,
dining room, family room with open kitchen, Kitchen w/granite counter top. large pantry. Plantation shutters
upstairs bathrooms remodeled. All bedrooms located on the second floor, primary bedroom nice
size, walk in closets, laminate wood floors upstairs, tile floors downstairs. Laundry room downstairs, full two car
garage. Complex amenities pertains to The Islands Main Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have any available units?
7941 NW 114th Ct has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7941 NW 114th Ct have?
Some of 7941 NW 114th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7941 NW 114th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7941 NW 114th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7941 NW 114th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7941 NW 114th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7941 NW 114th Ct does offer parking.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7941 NW 114th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have a pool?
No, 7941 NW 114th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have accessible units?
No, 7941 NW 114th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7941 NW 114th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7941 NW 114th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7941 NW 114th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
