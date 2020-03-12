7941 NW 114th Ct

Amenities
Virtual showing only until 08/01/20,
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home located in Doral. Home features living room,
dining room, family room with open kitchen, Kitchen w/granite counter top. large pantry. Plantation shutters
upstairs bathrooms remodeled. All bedrooms located on the second floor, primary bedroom nice
size, walk in closets, laminate wood floors upstairs, tile floors downstairs. Laundry room downstairs, full two car
garage. Complex amenities pertains to The Islands Main Clubhouse.