7470 NW 103rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

Beautiful 7 / 6 (remodeled) Home situated in the most contemporary community that Doral has to offer featuring an open floor plan, 1 bedroom & 2 bath on the first floor and elegant interior architectural details, 12' ceilings, impact window & doors throughout, Marble floors on 1st floor and 2nd floor, wood on stairs, 5 bedroom & 5 bath Smart Home, Italian cabinetry, quartz counter tops and top of the line Stainless Steel appliances. Stunning patio with a beautiful pool area. Club house w/state of the art amenities providing residents with meeting areas, a fully equipped, fitness center and children's playroom, library business center with media room and kitchenette, swimming pool, spa, sun deck, gazebo area and more.