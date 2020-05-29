All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 7470 NW 103rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
7470 NW 103rd Pl
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

7470 NW 103rd Pl

7470 Northwest 103rd Place · (305) 898-5460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7470 Northwest 103rd Place, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Beautiful 7 / 6 (remodeled) Home situated in the most contemporary community that Doral has to offer featuring an open floor plan, 1 bedroom & 2 bath on the first floor and elegant interior architectural details, 12' ceilings, impact window & doors throughout, Marble floors on 1st floor and 2nd floor, wood on stairs, 5 bedroom & 5 bath Smart Home, Italian cabinetry, quartz counter tops and top of the line Stainless Steel appliances. Stunning patio with a beautiful pool area. Club house w/state of the art amenities providing residents with meeting areas, a fully equipped, fitness center and children's playroom, library business center with media room and kitchenette, swimming pool, spa, sun deck, gazebo area and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have any available units?
7470 NW 103rd Pl has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have?
Some of 7470 NW 103rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7470 NW 103rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7470 NW 103rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7470 NW 103rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7470 NW 103rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7470 NW 103rd Pl does offer parking.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7470 NW 103rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7470 NW 103rd Pl has a pool.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 7470 NW 103rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7470 NW 103rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7470 NW 103rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7470 NW 103rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7470 NW 103rd Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity