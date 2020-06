Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

CORNER UNIT IN THE BEST LOCATION OF DORAL, 3/BEDS AND 2/BATH. GREAT COMMUNITY OF PALM GARDENS, TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT (2) BALCONIES. GRANITE COUNTER TOP. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, (2) ASSIGNED PARKINGS PLUS GUEST. FRESH PAINTED. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, GREAT AMENITIES LIKE CLUB HOUSE, GYM, POOL, PARTY OR MEETING ROOM, SECURITY PATROL, RATED "A" SCHOOLS, NEAR TO PUBLIX, MINUTES TO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. IMMEDIATE EXIT TO TURNPIKE, MINUTES TO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.